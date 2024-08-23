'I don't want my sister’s BF to propose on my wedding day. My mom says I'm selfish. AITA?' MAJOR UPDATE

But everyone is against me and my mom said I was ungrateful because my parents are paying for the wedding. The wedding is on Saturday and they just told me that last Monday. This was going to be a part of his speech. I said no so my mom suggested that I would instead of tossing the bouquet I would go and give it to her like on Tiktok and he would propose. I said no.
My mom got angry when I still said please no, because this suggestion would be at the end of my party anyway. And wouldn’t steal from my party. I am not good at writing these things so I am sorry if I am leaving out plenty but I can’t stop crying. AITAH? Sometimes I feel that I am sometimes I feel I am not. I want to stay anonymous so I will not be answering questions about my location or names.
Pale-Wishbone5635 wrote:
Get your husband to say in his speech how pleased he that his beautiful wife is getting her special day and anyone planning on spoiling that by announcing babies, proposing or even just football results can leave now! Then he will look like an AH if he does it.
Also make sure the bouquet goes anywhere but to your sister. And prime the DJ to switch the mic off if he tries. You need to fight fire with fire. Also, kick them out if they do it. Have security ready!
OP responded:
Ok THIS.
GingerPrince72 wrote:
NTA.
It's insensitive and incredibly tacky. Refuse point blank and if necessary postpone the wedding and pay for it yourself and let your idiot parents waste their money.
A410821 wrote:
Get in first. Announce it on their behalf
"Hey everyone, my sister's boyfriend is too cheap to pay for an engagement party - so here he is to pop the question."
churchofdan wrote:
NTA. It's incredibly selfish of your mother and sister's bf to hijack the one day where you're the star and push all the attention to someone else. It's your day. You get this one day. He can propose at the next morning brunch if he likes...
HarveySnake wrote:
NTA.
Anything someone does to take the attention away from the bride and groom on their wedding day is a garbage thing. It's your special day, not theirs. Grow a shiny spine and put your foot down.
Tell your mom either she drops it or you tell your sister what she's asking and all three of them will be uninvited.
Tell your sister's boyfriend that if this is his plan you will uninvite him from the wedding and even if he promises not to, as of right now you will have friends shadowing him the entire time and give them explicit instructions to immediately toss him if he tries anything.
Give explicit instructions to the wedding and reception staff to not allow your mom, sister, or the boyfriend to make any announcements.
Fit_Marionberry_3878 wrote:
As your mom if you can announce your pregnancy at your sister’s wedding, and watch her facial reaction. Your mom is very much an AH. Tell her that had you known she was going to manipulate you in this way that you’d not have allowed her to contribute financially, and then refuse to allow your sister’s bf any speaking at the wedding.
Dachhundsmom5 wrote:
"My mom said I was ungrateful because my parents are paying for the wedding."
They aren't throwing you a wedding. They are throwing her an engagement party. Is this the first time you realized she was their favorite?
Cause she definitely is. Your mom could not care less about your feelings if she tried. Also, expect that they do it anyway.
OP responded:
Oh no I have always known she is the favorite. But now they aren’t even denying it.
Illustratorslow1614 wrote:
NTA. I would tell your parents and your sister’s boyfriend that if they don’t stop this selfish nonsense you will undermine them all and just tell your sister to expect a proposal and how her idiot boyfriend is trying to cheap out on her by stealing your wedding reception as a joint wedding and engagement party. The surprise element will be ruined completely, and he will look really bad for being cheap.
The other option is for you and your groom to go first with the speeches and make a huge deal about how much you appreciate each and every one of your guests for coming to your wedding and allowing the two of you to have this one day purely about celebrating the two of you. “Thank you all so much for putting us first just for one day!”
Then have your fiancé’s best man say in his speech “if anyone besides the bride and groom have any personal announcements to make then tomorrow is an ideal day to do it, because today is all about the bride and groom!”
If the boyfriend has the brass balls to propose publicly at the wedding after that, there’s nothing that would have stopped him, but most people would feel shamed into keeping their silence.
Update: My sister’s bf proposed to my sister on my wedding.
Hi! I am sorry for not updating earlier. This is my update. My husband and I read all the comments to my post and I want to thank you for your indignation on our behalf.
Then my husband said that this probably would be the reaction everywhere, not only on my post. So we decided them embarrassing themselves was the best punishment. We decided to, well f it.
I am marrying my best friend, nothing else matters. I ignored my family for the rest of that week, up until my wedding the and I was busy anyway. I saw them first at my wedding. My mother made her speech then she asked my (I guess future brother in law now) to join her. He proposed and literally 2 or 3 clapped beside my mother, sister and.
The rest looked like the meme girl (side eyeing chloe) so my husband was right. After the awkwardness, the rest of the evening was amazing. I spent it with my husband and close friends. My sister, fiancé and mom sat sulking for the rest of the night because I don’t think anyone went to congratulate them.
Mom sent me a text later asking if I sabotaged it I didn’t answer because like leave me alone I am on my honeymoon, I don’t want drama but also I don’t care what she believes, I will bot explain myself. It is not my problem how little self awareness they have that they don’t even understand that what they did was actually frowned upon by normal people. Thank you.
Aim2BeFit wrote:
So nature takes matters into its hands it seemed? You didn't do any of the suggestions from us to sabotage it lol, it's just that people overall feel it's cringey and icky and disrespectful to do this at another couple's happiest day, didn't they get the memo? Everywhere people have been talking about this these past years. It's all on them. Serves them right.
LakeGlen4287 wrote:
I really love this update. I am so proud of all those wedding guests who refused to clap or congratulate them! I am so glad you did not reply to this drama on your honeymoon! Thanks for updating us!
MattDaveys wrote:
Imagine the memory of your proposal being a group of people just side eyeing you, no celebration or happiness at all from them. No matter what happens she’ll never be able to change that. Ain’t karma a b--.
virtualchoirboy wrote:
I'm extremely happy that their cluelessness and lack of tact turned into a karma filled moment for them and that you are able to laugh at their expense. My petty side would refuse to go to their wedding with the excuse of "I don't want you worrying about me pulling a stunt at yours like you pulled at mine."
grayblue_grrrl wrote:
Your husband knows people. This is good. I am so happy that it worked out this way and that they were embarrassed and awkward. They have made themselves fools and may never recover from this re: their wedding etc. People know what they saw and saw them for who they are.
Enjoy your life.
They are competing with you and failing.
There is no contest.