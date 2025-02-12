'AITA for not wanting to babysit my husband's bandmates kids while they practice?'

wtf123123123123123 writes:
We have a preteen daughter who doesn’t really hang out with little kids. My husband has been in many bands before, none of which have amounted to anything besides his enjoyment (which I’m totally fine with). His current band has only played one gig in the last five years, so it’s clearly going nowhere special or generating any income. Even he admits it’s unlikely to go anywhere.
We always have his band record/write songs at our house. He has a mini studio set up in the garage, and since we live in a small two-bedroom house, going to one of their houses is not an option.
I hardly know these people. In the five years my husband has known them, they’ve probably been here less than a dozen times. When they are, I usually just say hello, serve some lunch for everyone, and say goodbye. I don’t want to get in their way or “waste time” when they could be recording. One of them brings their kids with them every time.
The mother of the children (7 y.o. & 5 y.o.) is financially well off but has no family here to help. She is married, but her husband works all the time. Don’t get me wrong—I feel for her, but at the end of the day, I don’t see how this is my problem.
These kids are a handful—not anything extreme—but we only have one TV, and the older one just plugs in his Xbox and plays Fortnite the whole time, while the younger one pulls out our daughter’s toys and makes a mess, like kids do.
If I put out snacks or fruit, they eat everything in sight without leaving any for others and leave food messes everywhere. Living in a small place, I have nowhere to go when they are here. I just hover around and fulfill everyone else’s needs for the day (usually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). It’s awkward.
My husband thinks I’m weird and being a b#^ch for saying I don’t want to take care of his bandmates’ kids. I have only said no one time, but because I’m a SAHM and don’t have my own hobbies, he thinks I should be happy to watch his friends’ kids on the rare occasions it happens. AITA?
BulbasaurRanch says:
You should leave the house when this happens. “Enjoy your band time, I’m heading out. See you later.” Doesn’t matter where you go, just make yourself unavailable. NTA.
Hottestabbys says:
NTA. Just because you're a SAHM doesn’t mean you’re free childcare. Your husband’s hobby shouldn’t come at your expense.
My husband thinks I am weird and being a b%#ch for saying I don’t want to take care of his bandmates kids, I have only said no the one time but because I am a SAHM and don’t have my own hobbies.
mdthomas says:
You have a husband problem. NTA.
RevolutionaryDiet686 says:
NTA. Band comes over, you take your kids out for the day before they get there. Local library, park, friends house. Any place but home.