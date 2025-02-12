'AITA for not wanting to babysit my husband's bandmates kids while they practice?'

"AITA for not wanting to babysit my husband’s bandmates kids?"

wtf123123123123123 writes:

We have a preteen daughter who doesn’t really hang out with little kids. My husband has been in many bands before, none of which have amounted to anything besides his enjoyment (which I’m totally fine with). His current band has only played one gig in the last five years, so it’s clearly going nowhere special or generating any income. Even he admits it’s unlikely to go anywhere.

We always have his band record/write songs at our house. He has a mini studio set up in the garage, and since we live in a small two-bedroom house, going to one of their houses is not an option.