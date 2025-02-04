'AITA for not wanting to be a big brother in my mom's new family with Brad?'

I don’t have much to do with Brad or his kids. I’ve been asked to babysit a few times, but I always said no because I had other plans. My mom seemed okay with that, though she has mentioned a few times that she’d love for me to spend more time with them. I do see them occasionally, but nowhere near as much as I see my mom.

My mom’s birthday was the other weekend, and she had a small party at her house to celebrate. I was there, and I interacted with everyone just fine, but my focus was on my mom. During the party, she and Brad left the house for a bit to pick up her gift. Brad's dad stayed with the kids, and his mom approached me.