Man refuses to help friend's kid after she rejects him, says, 'we aren't even dating why would I help?'

I told her no. I do not want the responsibility of her child because I am not his father, and we are not even dating. So asking me to have this responsibility is out of the question. I could tell she was mad. Later that day, she texted me and said that she doesn't want me in her life. She wasn't asking me to provide any child support.

She wasn't asking me to take responsibility. She only asked for my help because she thought, as her friend, I would help her out, and her son liked me. I shared this with some of my friends. Some of them called her a gold digger because she is a single mom. Some of them told me I was rude. I should've just talked to her son. So, what is it?

Here are some of the top comments: