'AITA for not wanting to share my crypto earnings with my wife for her 'self-care'?'

blushbloom03 writes:
So here’s the deal: I (38M) have been married to my wife (35F) for about seven years now, and we’ve generally had a pretty solid relationship. We both work full-time, but recently, I came into a bit of a windfall that paid off big. It was enough to make us comfortable, but not, like, “never work again” money.
Ever since then, my wife has been pushing for me to cover all her beauty expenses—nails, lashes, toenails, eyebrows, and whatever else she gets done regularly. She’s always liked these things, but she used to pay for them herself, which was fine by me.
Now, though, she expects me to cover it every month, and it’s not cheap. She says it’s a small thing compared to what I’ve gained and argues that it’s part of her self-care and looking good for me.
But I’m feeling uncomfortable with this whole arrangement. It’s not like I don’t want to share what I have, but I feel like this sets a precedent where she just expects me to bankroll her lifestyle. I’ve tried to talk to her about splitting costs or setting a budget, but she’s not having it, and now it’s turning into a bigger issue.
I didn’t sign up to be a sugar daddy, and I feel like this goes beyond just “sharing” and into her seeing my windfall as her entitlement. It’s starting to make me question whether we’re even on the same page about finances and our future together.
Am I blowing this out of proportion, or is it fair to feel like she’s taking advantage of the situation? I love her, but I’m starting to feel more like an ATM than a partner, and it’s making me think about some hard decisions I never thought I’d have to consider. AITA?
Hey everyone! I'm in my early 30s and got super lucky with crypto an so now I've got around 400k invested, earning about 7% annually. I'm looking for some coastFI-friendly locations to settle down in.
Ideally, places with a low cost of living, good internet, and a decent expat community. Open to anywhere, but leaning towards Southeast Asia or maybe South America. Would love to hear your suggestions and experiences! Thanks in advance!
Here are the top comments:
Extreme_Mixture_8702 says:
You recently posted that you got lucky on crypto and are looking to move to a cheaper country to coast through life. If you divorce her, she will be entitled to half of whatever you earned from crypto.
Icy-Protection1972 says:
If you were to divorce, could she not take you for more than half anyway?
Jess215 says:
If this little thing is making you question getting a divorce, then you have bigger problems.
1SuperLlama says:
You came into a life changing windfall and don’t want to share it with your wife. That tells me you were ready to slide out of the relationship before this happened. That’s probably the answer realistically.
