"AITA for not wanting to keep being the "easy" child in my family?"

Recently my parents planned a family trip during a week I had already said I couldn’t take off from work... I reminded them of this, and they said they assumed I’d figure it out because I always do (wtf??).

I said I couldn’t and that I wasn’t going. This turned into a long conversation about how disappointed they were and how it was supposed to be quality time together. No one asked why my schedule wasn’t considered in the first place.

Now I’m being treated like I suddenly changed, when it feels more like I just stopped automatically bending. AITA for feeling like I've always been pushover and suddenly wanting to change?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Covert-Wordsmith says: