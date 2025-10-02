'AITA for not wanting to come home to do chores in a house I don't live in anymore?'

They also say, “Your friends will not be there if we cut you off and threw you out. Only family will, only we will.” When I do not have time to finish both my chores and my schoolwork, I am blamed. I understand they need help, but it feels unfair to be blamed for all their problems just because I was born.

I got in trouble recently because I emptied the full dishwasher and went upstairs to do homework. They yelled at me for leaving some dishes for my brother. When my older brother was in a similar situation, they never forced him to do anything. Of course, he helped, but it was not tied to threats or shaming.

OP added some clarifications.