'AITA for not wanting to get back together with my wife after she asked for a divorce?'

"AITA for not getting back together with my ex-wife?'

AnotherAverageJake says:

Sorry for being a little long, but the backstory is important. My now ex-wife and I divorced roughly six months ago. Recently, she's been asking me, rather frequently, to move back in, to do couples therapy, and if we can start dating again. I keep refusing to do any of the above.

Now, to the reason we divorced and why I'm not interested in getting back together. Six years ago, she had her first affair; we had been married 2.5 years. I decided to do what I thought was the right thing and tried to save the marriage, going as far as accepting all the blame she placed on me for her actions. The following couple of years were rocky, but we managed to find some peace and mostly mend things.