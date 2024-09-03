'AITA for 'overreacting' after my fiancé left me at the alter?'

Less_Holiday4285 says:
I never thought I’d be writing this, but here we go. I (29F) was supposed to marry the love of my life, Tom (31M), last weekend. We’ve been together for five years, and I’ve always known his family is loaded, but that never mattered to me. I wanted to marry him because I truly love him.
The day of our wedding finally came, and I was over the moon with excitement. Everything was set—my dress was perfect, the venue was like something out of a fairytale, and I couldn’t wait to say "I do." But then, the worst thing that could’ve happened, happened.
As I was standing there at the altar, waiting for Tom, I realized something was wrong. There was this strange murmur in the crowd, and before I knew it, one of his groomsmen came up to me and told me that Tom had bolted. He’d gotten cold feet and just... left.
I can’t even begin to describe the pain and humiliation I felt in that moment. I was completely blindsided. I spent the rest of what was supposed to be the happiest day of my life in tears, surrounded by my bridesmaids who did their best to comfort me, but nothing could take away that hollow feeling inside.
A couple of days later, Tom finally reached out. He was apologizing over and over, saying he panicked and that he still wants to be with me. But here’s the thing—I don’t know if I can ever look at him the same way again. He abandoned me in front of everyone we care about, and I feel like my trust in him is completely shattered.
My family, however, doesn’t see it that way. They’re pissed at me for not immediately taking him back. My parents especially—they keep saying that everyone makes mistakes and that I’d be stupid to throw away a relationship with someone who comes from such a wealthy family. But I’m not interested in his money. I wanted to marry him because I loved him, but now I’m not sure if love is enough.
They’re making me feel like I’m overreacting, like I should just forgive him and move on because of what his money could do for our future. But I just can’t get over the fact that he left me at the altar. I’ve been ignoring his calls and messages because I don’t even know what to say to him.
So, AITAH for refusing to see him and not wanting to give him another chance, even though my family is pressuring me to? Am I being too harsh, or is my reaction understandable? I’m so confused and hurt right now, and I just don’t know what to do.
OP responded to some comments:
TableDisastrous705 says:
NTA, they like his money.
OP responded:
I don't care about his money .... I really love... loved him. I don't know anymore.
Much-Recording9444 says:
Sadly, your parents are placing more value on his family's wealth than their own daughter's feelings. Your sense of dignity, self worth, trust; they were completely shattered and all they can think of is getting a payout.
I'm so sorry OP. You're not wrong to feel the way you do and shame on your parents. Maybe you should go low contact, all they see is money and that's not the kind of support you need now.
Alternative_Year_340 says:
I refer you to the movie The Wedding Singer. He could have had cold feet the day before. He decided to have cold feet in the way that would hurt you the most. And now he wants you back in a way that will make you feel like you’re walking on eggshells for the rest of your life. Run.
