'AITA for 'overreacting' after my fiancé left me at the alter?'

I can’t even begin to describe the pain and humiliation I felt in that moment. I was completely blindsided. I spent the rest of what was supposed to be the happiest day of my life in tears, surrounded by my bridesmaids who did their best to comfort me, but nothing could take away that hollow feeling inside.

A couple of days later, Tom finally reached out. He was apologizing over and over, saying he panicked and that he still wants to be with me. But here’s the thing—I don’t know if I can ever look at him the same way again. He abandoned me in front of everyone we care about, and I feel like my trust in him is completely shattered.