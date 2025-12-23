'AITA for not wanting to euthanize my horse so I can live with my boyfriend?'

Me (30F) and my BF (31M), let’s call him Tom, have been together for 2 1/2 years. A year ago, Tom bought his own house, and I’ve been staying between there and my mum’s house. I’ve owned my horse (25F) for the past 20 years.
I grew up on a small farm, and owning my own horse fulfilled a dream I had since I was tiny. My parents got divorced 5 years ago, which meant selling everything, so I could no longer keep my horse at home. I’ve had to pay to keep her at someone else’s yard ever since, which is approximately $750 a month.
A few weeks ago, Tom told me he had lost patience with me not moving in full time and making the commitment, but with it comes paying $700 a month in rent to him. The trouble is I cannot afford this and the horse bill because I don’t make much money and barely make it from one month to the next on what I have left.
I have looked at other, cheaper yards or for the horse to live out in the field all the time, but my horse is old and requires being inside all the time and needs lots of care. She can still be ridden, but because she is old with some health issues, I cannot sell her, as no one wants her.
It seems like my only option is to have her put down to save on the bills in order to be able to move in with my boyfriend. This has caused a lot of arguments in our relationship, as I feel pressured to make the decision.
I have been so upset that I am currently on antidepressants, and I feel so hopeless. I love my horse, and every time I see her I cry because she probably has plenty of years left to live and she is happy. But if I don’t make this decision, I think my boyfriend will dump me. I don’t know what to do. AITA?
Wild-Log-5621 says:
NTA if he cannot see how important your horse is to you that is a problem. I am sorry, but I feel that you may need to euthanize that relationship. He is being cruel. I am sorry you are dealing with this it is clearly causing you distress, and you will most likely resent him if you do put your horse down. He seems to be jealous and possibly controlling. Obviously I only know what is in the post but from this little gleam he is a giant red flag in this aspect.
RugbyKats says:
A boyfriend who would allow you to euthanize a healthy animal that means so much to you is not worth keeping. Choose the horse.
ParticularRich4848 says:
Keep the horse, euthanize the relationship.
SavouryElf69 says:
He’s not the person for you. The right person for you would understand you.