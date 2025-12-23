'AITA for not wanting to euthanize my horse so I can live with my boyfriend?'

Wild-Log-5621 says:

NTA if he cannot see how important your horse is to you that is a problem. I am sorry, but I feel that you may need to euthanize that relationship. He is being cruel. I am sorry you are dealing with this it is clearly causing you distress, and you will most likely resent him if you do put your horse down. He seems to be jealous and possibly controlling. Obviously I only know what is in the post but from this little gleam he is a giant red flag in this aspect.