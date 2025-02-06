'AITA for wanting to cut the cord and not allow my GF's mom to come on our Euro trip?'

Her mom initially didn’t want us to sleep in the same room, and my GF sided with her because she didn’t want to cause trouble. I set a boundary and told her that I wouldn’t go on the trip unless we had our own room. It worked that time.

Now, I really want to take a trip to Europe. My GF was so excited, and we even started planning, but then she began saying things like, "My mom would like this" or "She wouldn’t like that country or those activities." I was appalled. I want to travel with my GF, not with my GF and her mom.