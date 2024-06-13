"AITA for not going to my estranged father's 3rd wedding because I despise the woman he's marrying?"

I have been (mostly) no contact with my father since then. He reached out to talk to my sister and me once. We met him and we talked. We told him we understood he was chasing happiness again and acknowledged that he acknowledged he should have done better.

But we told him there was no repairing things. I told him I couldn't look at him the same way ever again, and I couldn't pretend to be happy for him and his wife. My sister told him something close to what I did.

The reason our extended family didn't attend my father's second wedding is because they don't like his wife; they pretty much hate her. But now they are willing to attend because the marriage has lasted a few years now, and apparently, they're happy.