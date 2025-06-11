'AITA for not wanting to go to university, but instead be a 'loser' in trade school?'

FoxxFluxx says:

NTA. Electrician is a good career choice. You need to sit your parents down and have a discussion with them. They'll need to accept that you're not going to be a doctor and respect your decision to become an electrician.

SuperLoris says:

When I got my first job after grad school (I have a Ph.D.) I was super excited and getting my apartment set up and one of the tasks was having high speed internet installed. Got to talking with the installer b/c I was super excited and I told him about my shiny new job and my Ph.D. and I'm so excited and I'm making more money than I ever made.