'AITA for asking my dad if I can live with my grandparents instead of him?'

My stepsiblings get very quiet when the tension is high. I get very frustrated sometimes. And she is pregnant again, so the whole thing is probably going to get worse. That is why I asked my dad if I could live with my grandparents.

I already talked to them to see if they would be okay with it, and then I asked my dad. He looked very hurt when I asked and asked why I would want that. I told him none of this is good and we need to stop living in this situation.

He told me I would make his wife even more convinced that I reject all of them, and I told him I do not care. That this is his family and he has more kids coming, and I have another home to go to where there is no constant tension.