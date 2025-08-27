'AITA for not wanting to live with my mom after her terrible husband kicked me out?'

Her husband walked in at that point, furious. He said he had been listening the whole time and wanted me out of his house. He said that if he wasn’t my father figure, and if his daughter wasn’t good enough for me, then I could leave.

My mom told him to stop and said I wasn’t leaving, but he insisted I was. He told me to go be with the family I actually wanted since I didn’t even want to spend one day with him over them. Mom started fighting with him while I texted my grandpa to pick me up and packed my things. I left behind anything my mom or her husband had bought me so he couldn’t say I was taking his money without giving him the title of family.