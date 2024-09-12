'AITA for making sacrifices to be rich and not pay for my brother's wedding?'

Meanwhile, Jake’s only just now starting to get his life together. He’s always been a bit... laid back when it comes to working hard. He got used to our parents bailing him out whenever things went wrong.

Now Jake’s getting married, and of course, he wants a massive wedding. I’m talking like a destination wedding, expensive venue, designer clothes for the bride, the works. It’s pretty clear our parents can't afford this kind of thing anymore, especially after all the money they've spent on him over the years. But instead of being realistic, they’re trying to make it happen for him... by asking me to pay.