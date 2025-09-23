'AITA for wanting to treat myself for my b'day instead of penny-pinching?'

"AITA for wanting to treat myself for my bday instead of penny-pinching the whole time?"

DidiDitto writes:

I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (32M) for 2.5 years. For my birthday, I wanted something special. We basically never do romantic things besides hikes. I like them well enough, but he lives for them. We don’t do dinners, movies, city trips, or anything else. His take is that cities are “vapid and superficial,” while nature is healthier and “spiritual.”

This year I suggested a weekend in Vienna, Austria. It’s a 4-hour drive from us. I budgeted the whole trip and saved for it: €700 total for both of us (travel, hotel with breakfast, museums, meals, everything). That’s about €350 each. It would be 2 nights and 3 days.