'AITA for not playing baby daddy despite the mother expecting me to?'

Long story short, it’s been tough living with a baby whose mother needs so much more help than one person can provide. Our parents live too far to be of any help. Anyway, I didn’t mind waking up half the time to give Lucas his bottle or staying with him when she needed some time to herself.

I also paid for everything baby-related: hospital bills for both her and my nephew, food, clothes, diapers—you name it. But now that both Maya and my nephew are stable enough for her to resume working, she’s started pushing for more.