'AITA for walking out on my husband and refusing to raise his affair baby?'

queasy_flask writes:
I'm reaching out because I'm in a really tough spot right now and could use some support. So, here's the deal: my husband had an affair. Yeah, that's a bombshell in itself. But what's worse is that he got the other woman pregnant. I was devastated when I found out.
To make matters even more complicated, the other woman up and left after having the baby. Just disappeared into thin air, leaving my husband and me to deal with the aftermath.
At first, I was adamant that I couldn't handle taking care of this baby. I mean, how could I? It was a constant reminder of my husband's betrayal, and I just couldn't bring myself to bond with the child.
But here's where it gets messy. My husband, he's trying to make things right. He's stepping up, taking responsibility, and trying to be a good father to this baby. And I respect him for that, I really do.
But I can't do it. I can't be a part of this. Every time I look at that baby, all I see is pain and heartache. I thought I could handle it, but I was wrong. So, I made the gut-wrenching decision to walk away. I packed my bags and left, leaving my husband to figure things out on his own.
I know it sounds selfish, but I just couldn't stay. I needed to put my own mental health first, even if it meant leaving behind everything I thought I knew. I'm lost, scared, and heartbroken. I don't know what the future holds, but I had to do what I felt was right for me.
Here are the top comments from the post:
CrystalQueen3000 says:
NTA (Not the A^#@ole). Losing his marriage to you and having to be a single dad are the consequences of his sh^&ty actions.
chevroletbarbie says:
No. Divorce and dont be a free babysitter for him. He did it to himself.
CyberArwen1980 says:
NTA at all you are not selfish. HE was the one who decided to betray you and has the gall to ask you to take care of his and his mistress' baby. Run as far as you can. He messed up so he have to face consequences.
Pain will be at the beginning but it wont last once you realize that you made the right choice. Live your life and let him face the aftermath of being a cheater. Best of luck sweetie,and update us!
AccomplishedMap4275 says:
You made the right decision. I’m sorry you are going through this.
Terrible_Track4155 says:
NTA. And you did right by that baby too. No baby should be raised grudgingly. The both of you will be better of for you taking this brave step. Move forward. Better things are ahead for you. You have a great head on your shoulders.
What do you think? Did OP make the right decision?