'AITA for walking out on my husband and refusing to raise his affair baby?'

I don't want to raise my husband's affair baby.

queasy_flask writes:

I'm reaching out because I'm in a really tough spot right now and could use some support. So, here's the deal: my husband had an affair. Yeah, that's a bombshell in itself. But what's worse is that he got the other woman pregnant. I was devastated when I found out.

To make matters even more complicated, the other woman up and left after having the baby. Just disappeared into thin air, leaving my husband and me to deal with the aftermath.

At first, I was adamant that I couldn't handle taking care of this baby. I mean, how could I? It was a constant reminder of my husband's betrayal, and I just couldn't bring myself to bond with the child.