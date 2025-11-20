'AITA for not wanting to see my boyfriend after he canceled on me for his sister again?'

My boyfriend (23M) and I got back together in January. Ever since then, his sister (28F) suddenly “needs” him for everything. They were never close before, but now she constantly calls him home because she heard a noise, needs help with something small, or just wants him around. She’s almost 30 and a mom she’s not helpless but she acts like she can’t do anything on her own anymore.
This has caused multiple situations where my boyfriend has canceled our plans or left early because his sister wanted something right now and will spam his phone and call him and text him until he replies and tells her where he is and when he’s coming home.
They recently started a family business together, and it’s made things worse. When he wants to work, she blows him off for her own plans. But the moment she feels like working, he drops everything including plans with me to accommodate her.
She never does the same for him. This week we made plans for Thursday. I told him to please make sure he’d be free at 2 p.m. because I didn’t want another last-minute cancelation. He promised he would be.
He even told his sister since Sunday that they needed to finish business stuff so he’d be free. She ignored him all week, then suddenly decided Wednesday afternoon that she wanted to get it done and now he’s saying he’ll be busy all Thursday because now she’s ready.
I’m frustrated because I literally told him this exact thing would happen, and he reassured me it wouldn’t. He’s still trying to see me Thursday night, but honestly, I don’t want to anymore. I feel like I’m always the backup plan. He says I’m “not being understanding,” but I feel like he’s letting his sister run his life at the expense of our relationship. For context, we weren’t together for a little over two years.
shellz_bellz says:
You broke up once. Surely realizing you’re the side piece in his marriage to his sister is reason enough to break up again. For good this time.
bunnylorrys says:
Girl you're not the backup plan, you're the afterthought at this point.
IllTemperedOldWoman says:
Break up with him. You'll never be a priority. NTA.
spaceylaceygirl says:
Tell him you're sorry you tried to be the side chick to his sister but you now know better and wish them much happiness in their future together. Then block him everywhere and forget him.