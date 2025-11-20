"AITA for not wanting to see my boyfriend after he canceled on me for his sister again?"

My boyfriend (23M) and I got back together in January. Ever since then, his sister (28F) suddenly “needs” him for everything. They were never close before, but now she constantly calls him home because she heard a noise, needs help with something small, or just wants him around. She’s almost 30 and a mom she’s not helpless but she acts like she can’t do anything on her own anymore.

This has caused multiple situations where my boyfriend has canceled our plans or left early because his sister wanted something right now and will spam his phone and call him and text him until he replies and tells her where he is and when he’s coming home.