'AITA for refusing to sell my part of my home to my husband so he and his affair partner can move in together?'

Yari315 writes:
My partner, 42(m), and I, 38(f), bought a house together 4 years ago after 2+ years of looking for the perfect home. We have a kid together. The reason why it took so long to get a house was because, at the time, his mother was going to live with us.
His father has been in and out of his mother’s life. After we purchased our house, his father was kicked out by his mistress and came to live with us. We made renovations to the house prior to moving in, for which his parents paid a lot of money, and my parents helped us out too.
A month and a half ago, I felt something was off, so I checked his work bookbag where I found a Valentine's card and a business card. I confronted him, and he admitted he was seeing someone because he wasn’t happy at home.
We talked about the issues and decided to work things out. He deleted her number from his contacts and all her messages. He even started sharing his location with me. I called her, and she told me he told her he was separating and was in the process of buying me out or selling the house to be with her.
Keep in mind, she’s also married with 2 children and has been trying to get divorced for the past 10 years, according to her, but she’s not divorced yet.
Last week, I found a receipt for the amount of $300+ for sneakers that never made it home. So, I confronted him, and he said they were hers and it happened prior to our talk. My instinct told me to call her. I found out that when she reached out to him, he said the plan was still the same.
I put her on my phone speaker and asked him who he was staying with, and he said her. They have been on and off for the last 6 years, the same amount of time we’ve been living together.
After many fights, he offered to buy me out but wasn’t going to give me 1/2 of what the property is worth because his parents paid for the majority of the renovations and the house has equity. Keep in mind, his parents have lived rent-free and bill-free since they moved in 4 years ago.
His argument is that my niece, who was 17 years old at the time, lived with us for close to 2 years, but now she’s gone. He refuses to sell the house, and I am not selling my part unless he gives me 1/2 of what the house is worth. Am I the a^%^ole?
Here are the top comments:
HarveySnake says:
Get a divorce lawyer and go to court. Court will make you sell the house on the open market and dictate the division of proceeds you’ll get your rightful share. NTA.
AdMuch848 says:
They won't always force them to sell. It sounds like she doesn't want to and with her having a kid there they likely won't make her. They would make her do a refinance and pull out the equity and give him half of it and then she'd keep the house and the new mortgage would only be in her name. As long as she meets the requirements to get a mortgage. If not then they'd make them sell it
legallymyself says:
NTA. File a partition lawsuit against him.
beautyyyy111 says:
NTA. He cheated on you, lied, and is now trying to screw you over financially. You're entitled to your fair share.
