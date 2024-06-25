'AITA for not giving my baby momma money because I don't think she'll use it on our kids?'

"AITA for not wanting to share my money with my baby momma?"

swacketbellington says:

I recently found myself in a bit of a moral dilemma and could use some outside perspective. Here’s the backstory: I (32M) have two kids, 6 and 8, with my ex (29F). We split up three years ago mainly because she wasn’t contributing to the household financially or otherwise. Since then, I’ve been the primary caregiver and financial provider for our kids.

Last week, I placed a bet on baseball, and to my surprise, I won a significant amount of money—enough to make a real difference in our lives. Naturally, I was over the moon and immediately started planning how to use the money to better our living situation and set aside some for the kids’ future.