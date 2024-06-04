'AITA for not letting my neighbors steal my property by slowly inching over the property line?'

This clearly didn't start when we bought the place. Based on the condition the house was in when we purchased it, the previous tenants, who were renters, didn't care enough to take care of the inside of the house to mind all that much what was happening on the outside, so the neighbors took advantage.

After the cornhole incident, I decided to have a talk with the neighbors and tried to be as nice as possible in seeing where they thought the property line was. We both thought it was about three feet from their driveway on the other side of where they have several planters and store their trash cans.