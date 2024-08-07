'AITA for not wanting to sleep when my BF tells me to? It's not my fault he has to wake up early!'

I would just go with him, but it started getting upsetting when I would have my sister come to visit for a few weeks or try to make plans with friends, and he would still ask me to go lay down with him.

A year ago, we got into an argument about it because I was getting frustrated that my days have to end so early even though there’s still stuff I want to do. He says he falls asleep easier if I’m in bed with him. After the argument, he wouldn’t really ask me to go to bed with him as much, but would just do a sad sigh if I said I was gonna stay up and do stuff.