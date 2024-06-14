'AITA for refusing to take care of my husband's sick mother because she's a miserly woman."

"AITA for not being willing to care for my husband's mother?"

financial_issueTRA writes:

My husband of 16 years asked me if I would be willing to care for his mother. I told him no. When my husband asked why not, I told him the truth: we never got along, and she has always been passive-aggressive towards me.

I have been told that it is a thing many Hispanic mothers do when no one is good enough for their child. We are civil towards one another, and that is the best we can do.

My husband even dared to bring up the fact that he supported me when I took care of my dad who had cancer. I told him the situations were different because he offered; I did not ask. I also had other family members who were helping.