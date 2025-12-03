"AITA for insisting it shouldn't be my job to take care of my mom?"

My parents broke up when I (17m) was 4. My dad stuck around for a couple of years inconsistently before he met someone else and moved away so he could marry her and start a family. After that it was me and my mom and whatever guy she was seeing at the time, and my mom dated a lot.

None of them were good guys. Some stole from us, or weren't stable people or got arrested at our house in the middle of the night. Every time another relationship broke down, she fell apart a little more, and she relied on me more to be the man of the house and the adult.