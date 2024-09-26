'AITA for refusing to walk my daughter down the aisle because she cut off her mom?'

anon73206 writes:
So, this has been an ongoing issue in my family for a while, but now that the wedding is coming up, everything has come to a head. I (50M) have a daughter, “Emma” (26F), with whom I’ve always had a very close relationship. I’ve been married to my wife (Emma’s mom), “Laura” (49F), for 30 years now. We’re a solid family—or at least I thought we were.
Here’s the backstory: A couple of years ago, Emma met her now-fiancé, “Tom” (28M). Things moved fast between them, and she was head over heels for him. We were happy for her at first, but something changed about a year into their relationship.
Emma became distant from us, especially her mom. Laura and Emma used to be really close, but all of a sudden, Emma started snapping at her for little things, avoiding family dinners, and not sharing anything about her life.
Then we found out why. About a year and a half ago, I overheard Emma and Tom having a conversation when they didn’t know I was around. She was saying horrible things about her mom—stuff that really broke my heart.
Emma was telling Tom that she couldn’t stand how “overbearing” her mom was, that Laura always tried to “control” her, and that she felt like Laura was jealous of her life and success. She even said she “resents” her mom for putting so much pressure on her when she was younger.
I was floored. Laura has always supported Emma in everything she did, from helping her through college to emotionally supporting her during rough patches. I never saw any of this coming. But instead of addressing it right then, I wanted to wait and talk to Emma calmly later.
When I finally brought it up with her, she completely shut down and got defensive. She claimed I was “taking her mom’s side” and that I didn’t understand what it was like to grow up with someone who was “always in your business.”
She said some really hurtful things and ended up storming out. After that, she basically cut off her mom entirely, except for the absolute bare minimum communication for holidays or family events. Laura’s heartbroken. I’m angry. It’s been a mess.
Fast forward to now, Emma’s getting married. She called me last week to ask if I would walk her down the aisle. But here’s the thing: I don’t feel right doing it when she’s treating her mother like this. Laura’s not even invited to the wedding—Emma said it would “make things too uncomfortable” if her mom were there.
I told Emma that I can’t walk her down the aisle if she’s excluding her mom, who’s done nothing but love and support her all her life. I said that until she makes things right with her mom, I won’t be part of the wedding.
Emma was furious. She accused me of “choosing Mom over her,” said I was “ruining her big day,” and claimed I was punishing her for being honest about her feelings. She’s now threatening to go no-contact with both of us, and I’m torn up inside. I love my daughter, but I can’t stand by and watch her treat her mother like this. AITA for refusing to walk her down the aisle?
Here are the top rated comments in response to OP's post.
ComparisonFlashy8522 says:
I think you need to find out what happened between your daughter and her mom a year and a half ago. This didn't come out of nowhere.
Free_Eye_5327 says:
Did you ever find out what your daughter meant when she said her mom always tried to control her? I think that's the key to you understanding her reaction.
Ok_Young1709 says:
You need to look at two possibilities, and fairly. Take love out of the equation here. Either your wife was overbearing to your daughter and you completely ignored it or accepted it as normal, which is a strong possibility. Or Tom is the problem here and is isolating Emma from people she loves.
Now that seems less likely as it's not both of you that Emma is not speaking to, it's just your wife. If it was Tom pulling the strings here, he'd have got her not speaking to both of you. Is Emma abandoning her friends? Another sign of abuse. You need to consider here that your wife is the problem.
chilliefries says:
There has to be some context missing…I don’t understand why your daughter resents her mother so heavily. Is there something we are missing or did your daughter cut her mother out of her life and not invite her to the wedding for “being in her business?” I don’t understand this. Emma’s reasons for hating Laura seem very superficial.