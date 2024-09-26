'AITA for refusing to walk my daughter down the aisle because she cut off her mom?'

I think you need to find out what happened between your daughter and her mom a year and a half ago. This didn't come out of nowhere.

Free_Eye_5327 says:

Did you ever find out what your daughter meant when she said her mom always tried to control her? I think that's the key to you understanding her reaction.

Ok_Young1709 says:

You need to look at two possibilities, and fairly. Take love out of the equation here. Either your wife was overbearing to your daughter and you completely ignored it or accepted it as normal, which is a strong possibility. Or Tom is the problem here and is isolating Emma from people she loves.