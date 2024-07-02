'AITA for refusing to wear the bridemaid dress that the bride chose? I won't look good!'

"AITA for telling the bride I don't want to wear the bridesmaid dress she chose?"

Adventurous-Lemon197 writes:

I (40F) was invited to be a bridesmaid for my good friend, who I’ll call Beth (32F). We’ve been friends for almost 8 years after we met at a support group. I happily agreed to be Beth’s bridesmaid and assumed I’d be one of many.

However, Beth told me her friend just had a baby, and her other friend will be having gallbladder surgery at that time. So it will only be me, her three younger sisters, and her SIL.

I was okay with this at first until I actually saw them. They look very, very young. They’re all between 19-28 and extremely slim. I look much older than all of them, which made me feel pretty uncomfortable.