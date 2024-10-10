'AITA for being upset about twins because I'm a failure if I can't afford private school?'

I cried in the car when I left my OB’s office after learning we were expecting twins. My husband was also visibly upset. It’s normal to be overwhelmed by that news. Just about everyone who wasn’t planning on twins in my Moms of Multiples group said the same- they cried too.

For me, and my husband, it was a rollercoaster of emotions as we came to terms with it. We had 9ish months to prepare. And we did get excited by the time they got here. Truth be told, it was hard for the first few months but listen. You can make it. You will make it work, and you will fall in love with them and laugh at the trepidation you’re having right now. I promise.