'AITA for dropping my baby off on my ex while he's working because it's his fault that I have it?'

Long story short, I filed for divorce a month after the baby was born. It took a little over two months for the divorce to be finalized, which was a month ago. The baby is now four months old, and the maternity leave that I was lucky enough to have is up.

My ex-husband has moved into his own apartment. I live alone in my home that I owned prior to the marriage, which I inherited from my grandparents. My ex-husband has been visiting the baby here and there on weekends, but he has not had the baby overnight ever. I have suggested it, but he refused.

I tried adoption while I was pregnant. My ex refused. I could not give the baby up for adoption without his permission. To be honest, I do not really like being a mother. The baby and I just have not bonded much.