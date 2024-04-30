'I dropped out of my friend's wedding because his delusional bride thinks I want him, AITA?' UPDATED

I’d still talk to Matthew and meet with him and our group of friends, sometimes with Jennifer, and she would still act cold and not speak to me much. I kept my distance from Jennifer. Three months ago, we all received a save-the-date invitation, and their wedding is going to take place at Matthew’s cabin two hours away, and they were going to keep it small due to the size of the cabin, so we were only allowed to bring one guest.

That was when Jennifer acted extremely harsh and hostile towards me and said, “bet you don’t have a plus one since you are so into my man.” I was taken aback. I asked her what the heck she was talking about, and she smirked and said she knew and to not act stupid.