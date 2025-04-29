'I drunkenly kissed a friend at a party and he told me he loved me. How do I approach this?' UPDATED 2X

And then he told me he loved me and I told him I loved him too, cause that’s what we always say, but he responded with something like, “no, like I am in love with you”. And then I puked in a bush and he took me home (still quite embarrassed about it). It has been a couple days and neither of us has brought it up. I am kind of confused about my feelings?

I haven’t really been “in love” before, but I do love him and have always considered him my person. Am I being obtuse? How can I bring the topic up with him because I do want to discuss it once I figure myself out?

The internet did not hold back their thoughts.

Heavy-Quail-7295 wrote: