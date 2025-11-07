'AITA for feeling no guilt or regret for legally emancipating myself from my dad?'

My grandparents legally weren’t allowed to help me, so I had to handle everything on my own. I did it, and it kept my money safe from my dad. He was furious, not just at me but also at my grandparents, because he knew they had helped me plan for it.

I had no contact with my dad for a few years, but recently he reached out and asked if I was ready to apologize to him and his family. I told him I had nothing to apologize for and that he shouldn’t contact me again. I already had him blocked on his main accounts, so I blocked the ones he used to message me. When he contacted me again, I did the same thing.