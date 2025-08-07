'AITA for buying my mom something my dad couldn't afford to make her happy?'

Earlier this year, he decided to buy a house that costs nine times his yearly salary. His plan was to buy it on a mortgage and sell his current house afterward. I told him I thought it was a bad idea. This was back in March.

Fast forward to now. My parents bought the new house with a 7 percent interest rate. They sold their old house for 75,000 dollars under the asking price because they only got one offer and became desperate.

I told my dad I’d be happy to help in any way, but he never took me up on it. Fortunately, they’re staying afloat because I had made sure he contributed the maximum to his retirement accounts when I was managing his finances. I had also picked some good long-term options contracts for him that helped bring in cash flow.