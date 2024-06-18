'AITA for embarrassing my GF's friend's boyfriend for being poor and not having money?'

I just mentioned that it was his round next. His response was, "Oh, I don't have any money." I asked why he suggested rounds and expected everyone else to buy him drinks if he knew he wasn't going to do it in return.

He just started going on about not having money, so I said that maybe if he bothered applying for jobs, he’d actually be able to pay his way instead of expecting everyone else to pay for him.

He said I was completely out of order, but I pointed out that I'm not the one expecting my girlfriend to pay for everything for me because I'm too lazy to get a job. My girlfriend agreed with me, and he walked off. His girlfriend apologized to us both, then left with him.