'AITA for embarrassing my mom in front of the doctor?'

So I (16F) and my mom (51F) went to my neurologist appointment yesterday because my migraines have been acting up a lot lately. My mom is really into natural remedies and has been giving me so many vitamins and random “natural” things she finds online. She gets upset if I refuse to take them.
The thing is, I am not refusing out of disrespect. I do my own research, and some of the things she wants me to take either will not help my migraines or are too much. For example, she has me taking almost 700 milligrams of magnesium a day, which is way too high.
I brought it up to her after doing my own research and finding out that I really should not have more than about 400 milligrams a day. She got upset with me. She also gets annoyed when I refuse to read the ChatGPT “articles” she sends me because I do not think they are very accurate, especially because one suggested I take 850 milligrams somehow.
So when she was talking about prescriptions and medicines with my neurologist, my mom mentioned one of the pills she has me taking. The doctor suggested I stop taking it once my new prescription comes in because it also contains magnesium.
I decided to ask how much magnesium I should have in a day, and she said exactly what I have been telling my mom. Around 350 milligrams. Here is where I was a little petty. I turned to my mom and said, “I told you so.” I was trying to be playful, but she took it badly. When we got in the car, she was upset and would not talk to me.
I do not think I am the one in the wrong because I had been telling her the truth, but she does not want to listen to anything that is not from ChatGPT or anyone younger than her. It is about my health, and I was just trying to show her that I know what is good for me too.
Additional_Initial_7 says:
NTA, and honestly she probably wasn’t embarrassed enough. Your mom is going to end up damaging your organs. Vitamins and supplements absolutely can be toxic in the wrong dosages. Stop taking health advice from your deranged mother and only listen to medical professionals.
Broad_Application_55 says:
NTA… I’m an RN, we NEED to know everything you’re taking, including supplements, because dangerous interactions can occur. And magnesium is one up need to be careful with. I also take it for migraines, but too much can really affect the heart. Please be honest with your doctor, it could literally save your life.
TwistInteresting1609 says:
You can’t embarrass her by letting the doctor know what your mother is giving you, it is the opposite: he has to know exactly what you take. Give him a detailed list. Everything else is dangerous. Never hold information from your doctor ever. Your mother can’t just play parallel doctor to you, she needs to trust the professionals if she really wants the best for you. NTA of course. Your body, your health.
Cookies_2 says:
NTA I’ve had migraines my entire life and started seeing a neurologist at your age. You need to go by what the doctor says, not your mother. Taking too much of anything can have the reverse effect than that your mothers good intentions are.\\