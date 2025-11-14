'AITA for embarrassing my mom in front of the doctor?'

So when she was talking about prescriptions and medicines with my neurologist, my mom mentioned one of the pills she has me taking. The doctor suggested I stop taking it once my new prescription comes in because it also contains magnesium.

I decided to ask how much magnesium I should have in a day, and she said exactly what I have been telling my mom. Around 350 milligrams. Here is where I was a little petty. I turned to my mom and said, “I told you so.” I was trying to be playful, but she took it badly. When we got in the car, she was upset and would not talk to me.