'AITA for giving up on my marriage because my husband wanted to be open and I didn't?'

"AITA for ending my marriage because my partner wanted to make it an open one?"

Flat_Ad_7911 writes:

My husband and I had been married for four years. Our relationship had its ups and downs like any other, but I always believed we had a strong bond and a shared vision for the future. However, a few months ago, my husband brought up the idea of opening our marriage.

He said he loved me deeply but felt we could spice things up by exploring connections with other people. We hadn’t even been together that long for something like that to be necessary. He claimed it wasn’t about lacking anything in our relationship but about growth and exploration. Huh.