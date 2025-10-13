'She said, ‘Let’s grab lunch.’ I ended up driving a moving truck. AITA for being pissed?'

So, I (30s, F) texted my friend “Nona” one Saturday morning and asked if she wanted to grab lunch. She said yes, so I got dressed up — cute outfit, makeup, hair done — and planned to meet her around noon.
When I arrived, she said she needed to “move some furniture real quick” before we could go eat. I said okay, thinking it would be fast. She asked me to come along, so I agreed. I left my car at her house and rode with her.
She also invited our mutual friend “Mike” — whose wife doesn’t want him hanging out with Nona. I’m very close with Mike’s wife, and I know that boundary was clearly set.
Nona and Mike both ignore it, insisting they were friends before his wife came into the picture and that it’s innocent. But I was uncomfortable being part of something I knew his wife wouldn’t be okay with.
Anyway, this “quick furniture move” turned into an all-day ordeal. I hadn’t eaten all day, and hours in, Nona asked me to grab one end of a dresser and help load it into the truck. I snapped and said no — I didn’t come to move furniture, I came to eat.
She said we were “almost done” and would eat soon. That was at 7 PM. At one point, she asked me — in her annoying baby voice — if I could drive the moving truck because she was scared to.
I said I wasn’t comfortable driving a big truck (I drive a coupe). Mike was useless at this point because he was completely drunk. So I ended up driving this huge truck back to her place while she drove her own car.
By then I was sweaty, hungry, and completely fed up. I realized I’d been tricked into a whole day of manual labor. When we got back to her house, she casually said she’d just order pizza and that I was welcome to stay while they unloaded the truck.
We were supposed to get seafood. 😤 At that point, I just left. Later, I told Mike’s wife what happened because I didn’t want her to hear it from someone else or think I’d crossed a boundary.
She wasn’t mad at me at all and actually appreciated me telling her. She said she already trusted me, but was annoyed with both of them for the disrespect. So... AITA for leaving my friend to unload the truck?
You are not the AH, but Nona and Mike certainly are. I would distance yourself from this friend, she is a user and doesn’t care about anyone but herself. Just be there for Mike’s wife, sounds like she might be divorcing soon.
If she gets another chance make her meet you at the restaurant that way if she bails you can still eat.
And, make her pay. She not only tricked you into unexpected labor, but at this point it was free. The least, the very least, she can do is buy you a nice meal.
NTA for being pissed off, but YTA to yourself by putting up with this train wreck for 7 hours. Time to ghost Nona.
Fun_Software6259 (OP)
I know! I was kicking myself the whole time for not driving my car man I was so irritated.
How far away was it? In retrospect, might have been worth getting an Uber or Lyft back to your car.
Girl, why the hell did you stay until at least 7pm? If moving something quick took longer than 2 hrs, I'm ubering myself out of there.
Fun_Software6259 (OP)
I’m going to add this because I forgot to originally but this happened a few years ago when ride sharing was just getting off the ground. We were still in the calling taxis era at that time.
I would never trust either of them again.
Lesson learned: If situations change, never leave your car behind.
You should have told her the Mike and Nona were banging in the back of the truck as you drove. NTA.
NTA. You now have an ex friend.
So....you invited her out to eat. And knowing she was moving...she took advantage ...and used you as an alibi for having mike over at her place. and the wife was left out of loop...
Me thinks... if you did not go....they would be starting to cheat at the new unknown location if thy already are not cheating. I'm glad you are besties with the wife. You can support each other when you ditch Nona and she dumps mike.
Never follow a Nona to a second location.