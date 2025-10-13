'She said, ‘Let’s grab lunch.’ I ended up driving a moving truck. AITA for being pissed?'

Anyway, this “quick furniture move” turned into an all-day ordeal. I hadn’t eaten all day, and hours in, Nona asked me to grab one end of a dresser and help load it into the truck. I snapped and said no — I didn’t come to move furniture, I came to eat.

She said we were “almost done” and would eat soon. That was at 7 PM. At one point, she asked me — in her annoying baby voice — if I could drive the moving truck because she was scared to.

I said I wasn’t comfortable driving a big truck (I drive a coupe). Mike was useless at this point because he was completely drunk. So I ended up driving this huge truck back to her place while she drove her own car.