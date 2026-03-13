'I evicted my best friend and her husband. AITA?'

They were moving back home because her husband had taken a significant pay cut and needed somewhere affordable to stay. Fast forward to about a year or a year and a half ago. They started asking me about selling them a small piece of my property. They brought it up many times and eventually talked me into saying yes.

But nothing really happened with it until a few days ago when they came to me and said they had already gotten the paperwork ready and that all I needed to do was sign it. At that point, I told them I had changed my mind. I apologized and told them I would reimburse them for whatever it cost to have the paperwork prepared.