"AITA for evicting my sister's BF because he never contributed financially?'

FinalDestinationxoxo writes:
I lived with my sister for years, and at some point, she invited her boyfriend to move in with us because he didn’t have enough money for a place of his own. She saw it as normal since we had the resources, but I wasn’t comfortable with the situation.
Over time, problems started arising, and I felt like this arrangement wasn’t working. He wasn’t contributing financially, and I felt it wasn’t fair for me to keep supporting him indirectly. So, after a lot of arguments, I made the decision to ask him to leave.
However, my sister kept insisting on bringing him back. Even after he moved out and found a job, he still didn’t rent a place of his own. Instead, they kept bouncing between different places until she got tired and tried to convince me to let him move back in again.
Now, they’re planning to get married in three months, but he still hasn’t secured his own place. I can’t help but feel like he’s waiting for her to rent a home so they can split the cost—or that he expects her to support him the way she did before.
I made my decision a year ago because I wanted to set a boundary and push him to be more independent. But seeing how things have played out, I’m questioning the decision I made. AITA for kicking him out?
Worth-Season3645 says:
More info….who owns the home you are living in? Who is on the lease or mortgage?
OP responded:
My father , I don’t want the family to interfere.
Competitive-Fan2771 says:
You shouldn't prevent your sister from making her own decisions in her relationship but you shouldn't have to also live with those decisions. Find a new roommate and get the hell outta there!
ZealousidealLaugh625 says:
Dude needs to get a Job. Especially if he’s a getting married.