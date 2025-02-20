"AITA for evicting my sister's BF because he never contributed financially?'

"AITA for evicting my sister’s boyfriend out because he wasn’t contributing?"

FinalDestinationxoxo writes:

I lived with my sister for years, and at some point, she invited her boyfriend to move in with us because he didn’t have enough money for a place of his own. She saw it as normal since we had the resources, but I wasn’t comfortable with the situation.

Over time, problems started arising, and I felt like this arrangement wasn’t working. He wasn’t contributing financially, and I felt it wasn’t fair for me to keep supporting him indirectly. So, after a lot of arguments, I made the decision to ask him to leave.