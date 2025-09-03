'AITA for not letting my SIL meet my rich friend because she's mannerless with rich people?'

My sister-in-law “Kate” (45F) and I have a cordial relationship when we see each other at family functions, but otherwise we do not spend much time together. I have nothing against her, and as far as I know, she has nothing against me, but we are very different people with little in common.

In the course of our 10+ year relationship, neither of us has ever invited the other to hang out outside of family events. Kate owns her own business, which depends heavily on client relationships.

I believe she is good at her job, but I do not go out of my way to recommend her to friends or family because 1) I prefer not to mix business and family for anyone, and 2) she has a somewhat difficult personality, and many of her business relationships end poorly.