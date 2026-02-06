'AITA for expecting my sister to plan my wedding for free because I do her taxes?'

I told everyone at dinner at my parents’ house. I asked my sister if she would plan my wedding and be my maid of honor. She agreed to be my maid of honor but refused to plan my wedding.

When I asked why, she said I would need to pay for her services and that she cannot do free work for family because she needs to make money at her job. She said it as if I did not understand what having a job means.

I talked to my fiancé and then to my parents. We told my sister that she would still receive an invitation, but she would no longer be in the wedding party. I also gave her all of her files for the year on a USB drive and told her she would need to take her business elsewhere. My parents told her that I was right and that they were disappointed she wanted to make money off me after everything I had done to help her.