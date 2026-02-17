'AITA for expecting a girl to get off a treadmill in the gym?'

The gym I go to doesn’t have a lot of treadmills and I’ve recently started running. I went to the gym with my partner last night and all of the treadmills were in use. I used some weight machines to start then went back to the treadmills.
I noticed there was a girl just sat on the treadmill while her friend was using the treadmill next to her. She’d been there for at least 15 mins not using it so I went up and asked if she was planning to use it. She said she was with her friend but I just said she can wait next to her friends machine instead of taking up machines from people who want to use them,
She shrugged her shoulders and refused to move. A women comes over and asks what’s happening so I explain it. She said she’s the girls mother and that I shouldn’t be telling her daughter to move.
I just said her daughter shouldn’t be taking up machines she has no intention of using. She said that her daughter just wants to sit there that she’s doing anything wrong. I just said I can see where her daughter gets her entitlement from.
She said I was out of order for commenting on her parenting, but I just said she should be a better parent if she can’t handle any criticism. A member of staff came over and when I explained why was going on, asked the daughter to move off the treadmill or leave the gym.
My girlfriend said maybe I shouldn’t have argued with the mother, but I don’t see how I’ve done anything wrong. AITA for asking a girl to get off a treadmill in the gym then arguing with her mother?
OniyaMCD says:
NTA - but next time you might consider just notifying an attendant first.
Mesapholis says:
A member of staff came over and when I explained why was going on, asked the daughter to move off the treadmill or leave the gym. Totally right way to handle it, this is a gym not a social hangout for kids with no parenting NTA.
No_Control8031 says:
NTA. It was a polite request that escalated due to the other person’s unjustified sense of entitlement.
Ok-Organization-544 says:
NTA, coming from another teenage girl u had every right to tell her to move. the mother is entitled and so is the girl.