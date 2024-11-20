'AITA for exposing my ex-fiance's mistress 12 years later to her new husband? UPDATED'

After a week of silence, Daniel showed up at our doorstep looking very agitated. He talked to my husband alone, and afterward, Henry asked me to tell Daniel my version of everything. Like my husband, Daniel realized something weird had happened during our meeting and spent the week trying to get answers from his wife.

She refused to tell him what happened and tried to say I was her ex-boyfriend's side chick, which was why we were so tense. Daniel didn’t buy her story, and they had a massive fight.

After the fight, he realized I was the one who could tell him the truth. And I did tell him everything after he asked. I even showed him the text message Camilla sent me. I didn’t feel the need to sugarcoat things, especially since Camilla was out there telling lies about me.