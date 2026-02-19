'I exposed an affair because it was affecting my sleep.'

So I'll start with understanding what I did wasn't exactly "right" but I regret nothing. My upstairs neighbor has been having an affair with a married man for about 4 months now.
I wouldn't care, but because it's an affair he comes over at odd hours of the night and they get intimate very loudly (I can hear a lot) and it wakes me up/prevents me from sleeping. How do I know it's an affair? He's never spent the night and his car has baby car seats in there.
Some backstory, I've had issues with my upstairs neighbor prior to this. She would throw parties on monday nights, she gets home at 2AM from work pacing her condo and having loud phone conversations.
She's 40-years-old throwing parties with 20y/o and having affairs and living like a teenager. I tried to talk to her like a normal person about my concerns but she doesn't care and I've had to get the association involved to stop the parties. I hate her.
So I decided to learn some more about this mystery man. I looked up the license plate, found an address, searched the address and found a name. Took the name and did some social media stalking and found the man and his wife's profiles.
I messaged the wife about the affair.
I haven't seen him now for a few weeks and I'm sleeping really nicely :)
TLDR: my upstairs neighbor is having an affair and it's disrupting my sleep. So I found the wife online and messaged her, problem solved.
EDIT: People asking: How did you find the address? Website called infotracer.
technical_eye4039 wrote:
How did you get an address from a license plate?
OP responded:
I paid for a service which does this, one of the many paid services online that has access to databases with such information.
Mini-me wrote:
I’ll wait for updates for the next dude.
OP responded:
Well hopefully, the next dude will be single and come over at normal times that allow me to get my 8hours.
A_Specific_Hippo wrote:
Man, I remember an upstairs neighbor I had in an apartment in college. I'm not sure if she was trying for an Oscar Award, but almost every night she'd be having sex and absolutely screaming and moaning her head off with the head board banging against the wall and all. I think we lived in the apartment for about 2 months at the time, barely getting any sleep, and I just couldn't anymore.
That day after class, I went up and knocked on the door, a guy and girl answered, and I basically told them "look, the 2am s** needs to be toned down. It's crazy loud and it's keeping us up at night. Can you (or your roommate) be quieter? And put a blanket or pillow behind the headboard so it stops banging?" I'd even recorded the noise from our apartment so they could hear how loud it was from the floor down.
The guy just slowly turned to the girl, and told her to get her shit out of his apartment. She started screaming that I was lying and none of it was true, while I was just standing there, confused. One epic meltdown later where she went from denying it, to begging for forgiveness, to blaming him, to threatening to off herself, she was out in the parking lot with all her stuff.
I learned that it was the guys apartment (she wasn't on the lease)...and he worked nights. So it wasn't him she was screwing at 2am. My roommate and I were just baffled by it all. If you're going to have a secret affair, don't be so loud about it.
Paign wrote:
Play b--h games win bitch prizes- imo you didn't do anything wrong, like SHE was having an affair with a married man. The wife possibly sitting there with young children wondering where bro is, or maybe unaware that he's even gone if he snuck out of bed.
Hell yeah, I've seen people do more for less, and if you don't wanna lose the things you've worked for and built...maybe don't be an idiot. And, you spoke to them or at least the neighbor. You tried to settle it peacefully, not your fault she didn't wanna hear it.
Scormey wrote:
A few years back, my wife and I went camping at a state Park we enjoy, ironically enough, for the quiet. Last night there, our neighbors in the next site over break out a guitar and amp, and one of them sings to the other drunks until 3am. Quiet hours in the park is 10pm. They wouldn't quiet down, and the park staff refused to do anything because they were singing Christian songs. Like that matters?
So, at 7:05am, just after quiet hours ended, my sweetie and I started blasting Amon Amarth on the car stereo, as we loaded up to leave. One of the drunks came out to start something about the noise, remembered them ignoring me hours before, and went back inside. We found a better state Park for later trips
Shewholovestodraw wrote:
Never mess with a resourceful person's sleep, and don't be a piece of scum who cheats!
more-complaint wrote:
I had a really similar situation about 30 years ago. In my case, it was a downstairs neighbour. The guy who was cheating used to turn up at 1 - 2 a.m. on a Friday night, and they'd be playing loud music and moaning and groaning until 5:30 the next morning. After about six months of this, the (genuinely nice) guy who lived next door to her went out in the wee small hours and flattened all four of his tyres.
This obviously lead to his wife finding out because the following afternoon she started screaming and shouting outside the flats. She just kept on escalating and eventually threw bricks through all of her front-facing windows and her glazed double doors. It was a hell of a lot quieter after that.
giraflor wrote:
With my luck, his wife would have kicked him out and he would have been at the neighbor’s full time.