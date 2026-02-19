'I exposed an affair because it was affecting my sleep.'

So I decided to learn some more about this mystery man. I looked up the license plate, found an address, searched the address and found a name. Took the name and did some social media stalking and found the man and his wife's profiles.

I haven't seen him now for a few weeks and I'm sleeping really nicely :)

I messaged the wife about the affair.

TLDR: my upstairs neighbor is having an affair and it's disrupting my sleep. So I found the wife online and messaged her, problem solved.

EDIT: People asking: How did you find the address? Website called infotracer.