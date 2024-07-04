'AITA for destroying my family because I couldn't keep my dad's affair a secret? My dad said it wasn't my marriage to destroy.'

"AITA for exposing my dad's affair to my stepmom?"

Plane-Translator-192 writes:

My dad (M54) and my stepmom, Laura (F48), have been married for 10 years. They’ve always seemed happy together, and Laura has been like a second mother to me since my biological mom passed away when I was 8. Our family has always been close-knit, and I’ve always looked up to my dad as a role model.

A few months ago, I started noticing my dad acting strangely. He was secretive with his phone, staying out late, and seemed more distant. Initially, I thought it was work stress or something, but one night, I accidentally saw a text pop up on his phone from a woman named "Rachel" that was very flirty. My heart sank, but I told myself it could be innocent.