'AITA for exposing my sister as a cheater at her wedding after she begged me not to?'

Affectionate_Sir7593 writes:
So, my (21F) sister (26F) got married last weekend, and it was a picture-perfect event - beautiful venue, guests dressed to the nines, everything you could imagine. Except there was one issue: she's been having an affair with her ex-boyfriend for over six months, and no one knew except me.
She confided in me about it when it started, swore me to secrecy, and kept insisting she was going to end it before the wedding. Spoiler alert: she didn't. The affair was still going strong even just days before her wedding. She was torn, saying she loved her fiancé but couldn’t let go of her ex. She kept telling me it was “just sex” and that she’d never actually leave her husband-to-be.
Here's where it gets wild: her ex was at the wedding! He was sitting there like nothing was wrong, while my sister was walking down the aisle to marry someone else. I could barely hold it together watching her smile and kiss her husband knowing what I knew.
During the reception, I couldn't shake the guilt. Her husband is one of the sweetest people I know - he treats her like a queen. So, in a moment of panic, I pulled her aside and said, "This has to stop. You need to tell him, or I will."
She started crying, begging me not to ruin her day. She swore she’d break things off for good once they got back from the honeymoon. I felt trapped, but I didn’t want to make a scene, so I bit my tongue and let the night continue. But the thought of her husband starting a life with someone who was actively cheating was eating me alive.
Here’s where I may have messed up. I got drunk. A little too drunk. And during the toasts, I grabbed the mic (big mistake, I know). I didn’t outright say she was cheating, but I made some very pointed comments about “trust” and “honesty” being the foundation of a marriage, and let’s just say, I was not subtle.
The room went dead silent. People were giving me weird looks, and my sister's face turned white. Afterward, she pulled me aside, furious, saying I had just ruined her wedding and made everyone suspicious. Her husband started asking questions, and by the end of the night, I think he figured out something was off. My sister hasn’t spoken to me since.
My family is divided - some say I was right to not let her continue living a lie, while others think I’m the biggest AH for ruining what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life. So, AITA for putting her on blast at her wedding? Or was I justified in not letting her husband start a life based on deception?
SafeWord9999 says:
Sorry but if you cared so much about ‘the sweetest person you know’ you would’ve given him the heads up BEFORE the wedding instead of making a public spectacle of yourself and embarrassing him in front of all his friends and family. YTA.
SuspiciousAbies8017 says:
There were so many other ways you could have handled this which wouldn't have been quite so awful for him.
CampSpiritual3808 says:
You’re acting like you have morals but you still DIDN’T SAY to her husband that she is cheating and the ex was there. You let the cheating happens for months you let them marry. If you said it’s not your business I would say it’s your opinion but you can’t act like a better person with better ethics and morals AND stay quiet about this.
Ok-Suit4444 says:
ESH why wait until the wedding to feel guilty? You should've told her husband a long time ago, and certainly before he became legally attached to her by marriage. You are just as bad as she is.
