'AITA for exposing my sister as a cheater at her wedding after she begged me not to?'

AITA for exposing my sister's cheating at her wedding after she asked me to keep quiet?

Affectionate_Sir7593 writes:

So, my (21F) sister (26F) got married last weekend, and it was a picture-perfect event - beautiful venue, guests dressed to the nines, everything you could imagine. Except there was one issue: she's been having an affair with her ex-boyfriend for over six months, and no one knew except me.

She confided in me about it when it started, swore me to secrecy, and kept insisting she was going to end it before the wedding. Spoiler alert: she didn't. The affair was still going strong even just days before her wedding. She was torn, saying she loved her fiancé but couldn’t let go of her ex. She kept telling me it was “just sex” and that she’d never actually leave her husband-to-be.