'I exposed the mother of my grandchildren for being a thief who stole $35k from us, AITA?'

Last week, my grandson had a school talent show that they wanted us to attend, so we did. Marla and her husband were there with their kids, but we sat apart. When the kids finished and went back to their classrooms and as we were leaving, Marla approached and asked us to please think of her other kids and start acting like grandparents to them.

We stayed civil and refused. Marla called us monsters. She said we were hideous monsters for turning our backs on her and her other kids just because she moved on after Tommy. She accused us of cruelty to children. She was very loud.