'AITA for faking a haunting to get my ex-boyfriend to move out of my apartment?'

HoodedBananaa writes:
I (28F) broke up with my boyfriend, Steve (31M), six months ago. We had been living together, and after the breakup, I gave him plenty of time to find a new place. He kept saying things like, “I just need a little more time,” “The market’s crazy,” and “I can’t find a place that allows ferrets.” (He doesn’t have a ferret. I don’t know why he said that.)
Fast forward to month six, and this man is still leaving beard trimmings in the sink and playing Skyrim until 3 AM. I was losing it. So naturally, I decided to haunt my own apartment.
It started small. Whispers through the vents. Flickering lights. I bought an old porcelain doll from Facebook Marketplace and moved it to different locations every night. I whispered, “Get out, Steven,” into my phone, slowed it down 800 percent, and made it play from inside the walls via a Bluetooth speaker. I even got my friend who does special effects makeup to pretend to be a Victorian child ghost in the hallway mirror.
Steve started losing sleep. He saged the place, bought holy water, and started talking to the doll like it was real. Then one night, he packed a bag, looked me dead in the eyes, and said, “The spirits have chosen you. I can't fight them anymore.” And he left.
He’s now living with his sister. I’ve reclaimed my space. The doll is in my closet and sometimes I still whisper at it for fun. Now here’s where it gets spicy: Steve found out it was me. My friend posted behind-the-scenes pics of the ghost makeup on her Instagram.
He saw it and messaged me a very long paragraph calling me “a manipulative monster with a flair for the theatrical.” Which, honestly, was kind of flattering. My friends are divided. Half say I’m a genius and deserve a Netflix deal. The other half say I should’ve just kicked him out the normal way and that “gaslighting via ghosts” might be ethically questionable. So… AITA for faking a full-on haunting to evict my emotionally clingy ex?
NeitherInspector496 says:
You’re not the a^#$ole. He had six months to move out and still didn’t get the hint. If he’s emotionally clingy enough to stay in a breakup for that long, a little paranormal push doesn’t sound too over the top. He’ll have plenty of time to reflect on his ‘spirits’ while living at his sister’s.
Ok-Somewhere911 says:
This is genuinely so f%@^ing funny, like there are so many sensible things you can do to clear someone out of your house but you went straight for "fake haunting" and I love you for that.
prettyy_us says:
I laughed while reading this. You didn’t evict him, you exorcised him. Honestly, the only spirits here were your creativity and spite, and both were possessing. When talking doesn’t work, and he won’t leave, summon the drama. Just maybe skip the ghost next time and go straight to a lease agreement.
Llyris_silken says:
The thing that's really bothering me is... he's afraid of ghosts and thinks they might talk to him???