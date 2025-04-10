'AITA for faking a haunting to get my ex-boyfriend to move out of my apartment?'

Steve started losing sleep. He saged the place, bought holy water, and started talking to the doll like it was real. Then one night, he packed a bag, looked me dead in the eyes, and said, “The spirits have chosen you. I can't fight them anymore.” And he left.

He’s now living with his sister. I’ve reclaimed my space. The doll is in my closet and sometimes I still whisper at it for fun. Now here’s where it gets spicy: Steve found out it was me. My friend posted behind-the-scenes pics of the ghost makeup on her Instagram.