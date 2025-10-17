'AITA for feeding my niece an apple before she goes to bed because she was hungry?'

My niece saw all the apples on the counter and asked if she could have one because she was hungry and hadn’t eaten, so of course I said yes. I asked if she wanted me to cut it up for her, and she nodded. I washed and cut the apple, put it in a bowl for her, and we sat on the couch and snacked together. That’s when my sister said, “Hurry up, come on, you have to get to bed now.”